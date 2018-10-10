I believed Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony and, for several reasons, opposed Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. But E.J. Dionne Jr.’s contention in his Oct. 8 op-ed, “Turn outrage into action,” that the Republicans have completed an unconstitutional “judicial coup” was wrong. To create “a more perfect union,” the Constitution embodied a compromise between the large states and the small states in which the president and one of the chambers of the bicameral legislature would be elected non-democratically. It is what it is. Consequently, we get a Supreme Court associate justice named by a president who won just 46 percent of the popular vote confirmed by senators representing only 44 percent of the population. Not “democratic” but clearly constitutional.

Given the current makeup of the union, and the political power wielded by the smaller (red) states, any notion of corrective amendments to the Constitution (e.g., vesting advice-and-consent powers in the democratically elected House) is illusory. Equally unworkable is Mr. Dionne’s “court-enlargement” proposal. While not requiring a constitutional amendment, it would require single-party control of the presidency and both houses of Congress. So while conceivably a solution in the short term, at least in theory, this scheme would undoubtedly be repeated each time single-party control of the government changed. The framers’ idea of an independent, nonpolitical Supreme Court — if it ever really existed — would vanish in the dustbin of history.

Victor M. Wigman, Potomac