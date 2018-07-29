Regarding the July 25 news article “Kavanaugh document battle goes to White House”:

I am confused. Does Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh interpret the Constitution or legislate from the bench? Senators are sparring over access to documents from Mr. Kavanaugh’s work in the George W. Bush administration. I have also seen statements from my senators arguing against his nomination — at nearly the same moment as it was announced. Why so much division?

As I see it, the problem is judicial activism, not whether Mr. Kavanaugh passed on politically correct policy statements for the Bush White House. When a judge ignores the letter and constitutionality of a law to change the meaning based on personal bias or emotion, I call it activism. Each time judicial activism occurs, the public loses trust in the judicial system.

The only question of relevance to me is whether Mr. Kavanaugh is a judicial activist or a constitutionalist. Based on what I’ve seen, he interprets the letter of the law to the best of his ability and does not rule based on his personal biases. I support him because his record indicates he will faithfully interpret the law, honor the separation of powers and uphold individual rights spelled out in the Constitution.

John Parker, Linthicum Heights