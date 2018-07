Kudos on the July 16 editorial “Eight months without answers.” This is not the first time an editorial has asked for answers in the death of Bijan Ghaisar, and I hope it’s not the last. As a free society, we cannot allow the blue wall of silence to impede the accountability for what appears to be a questionable killing. Please keep the pressure on those responsible for this apparent abuse of police powers. Civilization requires it.

Tony Santucci, Washington