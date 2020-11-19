So what transpires on Jan. 20, 2021, will demand a reimagination, both of what an inauguration means and of how it sets the tone for the months and years ahead.

An inauguration is an affirmation of the will of a democratic people. Rarely has this been more necessary, given the shameful way in which Trump and his enablers have refused to concede the result of a fairly conducted election whose result wasn’t all that close.

There will be a swearing-in ceremony, of course. Tradition holds that should be witnessed by all the living past presidents who are able, as well as congressional leaders of both political parties. This time around, they all presumably will be masked, socially distanced and tested for the coronavirus.

Then will come the first address to the country by Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., the 46th president of the United States.

As for the rest of the hoopla — the parade, the gala, the concerts, the balls, the parties, the luncheon inside the Capitol — it almost certainly will be ditched.

In keeping with what happens every four years, the construction of an inaugural stage got underway on the West Front of the Capitol in September. However, planners are assuming that between now and Jan. 20, everything else is likely to be scaled back drastically.

At a time when covid-19 cases are soaring, and after a holiday season in which Americans are being asked to forgo gatherings with their loved ones, there is simply no way to safely pull off anything like the week-long extravaganzas that inaugurations have become in the mass-media era.

But that doesn’t mean this one cannot be meaningful and creative, as well as a fitting launch to the Biden presidency. A model is the manner in which his campaign pulled off its highly effective — and affecting — virtual Democratic convention in August.

The roll call of the state delegations, for instance, was not conducted in a convention hall, but across the country. It put on display the vastness and diversity of 21st-century America.

The convention speeches, from that of former first lady Michelle Obama on the first night to Biden’s acceptance on the final one, were intimate and personal, more fitting of the moment than they might have been had they been delivered to a raucous crowd of delegates.

That same sensibility should suffuse the manner in which Biden takes office.

What we remember of modern inaugural celebrations often are not the rituals themselves but the images that accompanied them: youthful John F. Kennedy hatless against the winter chill in 1961; humble James Earl Carter being sworn in as “Jimmy” in 1977; the U.S. hostages in Iran taking flight to freedom just moments after Ronald Reagan became president in 1981; the 2009 “Neighborhood Ball” where a history-shattering Black first couple danced as Beyoncé sang “At Last.”

Biden’s first address as president will be parsed by generations of historians and measured against what he is able to achieve.

But in the moment, Americans will be looking for him to set the tone for his presidency. In the stagecraft, he can also provide Americans reassurance that if they do what is right and sensible now, there is hope on the horizon.

For Trump, how he leaves office will be a different kind of test.

The last president who was defeated in his bid for a second term was George H.W. Bush. In the final hours before he relinquished the Oval Office to his successor, Bush left a note for Bill Clinton in the drawer of the desk.

“You will be our President when you read this note,” he wrote. “I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.”

It is too much to hope that Trump would show that kind of generosity of spirit. He might not even show up for Biden’s inauguration. But if he doesn’t, will he even be missed? Or will he once again remind us how he wasn’t fit to hold the office in the first place?

