Of all the eyebrow-raising details in the Feb. 16 front-page article “Google expands footprint in secret,” about Big Tech’s building projects and related secrecy and tax breaks, none seemed more egregious than this: “In Midlothian [Tex.], Google’s subsidiary had the authority to determine which documents would be disclosed, even if the state attorney general said they were subject to transparency laws.” Nice to know who gets the final say.

Let’s keep this and other one-sided outrages in mind between now and Election Day, as right-wing commentators and politicians beholden to corporations breathlessly warn us of the supposed radicalism of newly elected progressives.

Prepare, too, to hear lies about late-term abortion, the usual defense of discredited trickle-down economics and ongoing efforts to neutralize political power through voter suppression and gerrymandering.

It’s obvious who the radicals are, and it’s not the freshman class in Congress.

Martin Lawson, Fort Valley, Va.