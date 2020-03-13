OpinionA column or article in the Opinions section (in print, this is known as the Editorial Pages).
Keep covering the frustrating delays in the Bijan Ghaisar case
By Letters to the Editor
March 13, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
The March 12 editorial “Delay, dissemble, discourage” updated readers on a civil court case filed as a result of the 2017 killing of Bijan Ghaisar by U.S. Park Police after the young man was involved in a minor car crash.
I thank The Post for keeping readers informed of the foot-dragging by the Justice Department. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis expressed frustration shared by many people in the delay of the FBI in answering questions about the death of Ghaisar.