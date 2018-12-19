I was disappointed and offended at the conflation of a war hero and civil rights leader with traitors in the decision to drop Col. John Fitzgerald’s name from Alexandria’s Waterfront Park as part and parcel of city efforts to cease celebrating Confederates Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis [“Alexandria won’t name park for slave owner,” Metro, Dec. 16].

Fitzgerald fought for the United States during the Revolutionary War and later led Virginia’s Catholics on the long road from clandestine worship to open practice of their First Amendment rights. As a new immigrant, Fitzgerald adopted the culture and practices of his new home, which, unfortunately, in 18th-century Virginia included slavery. But he was not a traitor.

Today, Alexandria’s thriving Irish American scene boasts restaurants, a lively St. Patrick’s Day Parade and a national champion Gaelic football club. In Alexandria, as across the rest of the United States, the assimilation of Irish Catholics into the broader American fabric has been an astounding symbol of the mixing-pot potential of this great land.

At a time of increasing hostility toward immigrants and religious and ethnic minorities, it is a shame that Alexandria cannot find a way to recognize the immigrant, veteran and religious-liberty advocate who helped our state bridge such divisions in the past.

Brian P. Doyle, Falls Church