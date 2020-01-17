Referring specifically to Mr. Trump’s tweeting of bigotry, hatred, counterfeit photographs and lies, Mr. Klaas asked, “What will it take to shock us if he wins another term?” He concluded, “I, for one, would rather not find out.”

But we should take Mr. Klaas’s accurate observation as a clarion call. History shows that, led by small steps, populations can accept almost any behavior from their rulers. We need only to look to the horrors of the 1930s and 1940s to realize that there is no limit to the human potential for depravity. Already in Mr. Trump’s America, we have seen young children taken from their parents and locked in cages. Our president appears determined to show there is no bottom beneath which he would be unwilling to sink.

Samuel T. Goldberg, Bethesda

Brian Klaas reminded us how desensitized we’ve become to President Trump’s many outrages and assaults on our democracy. I agree, and admit to a sometimes glazed-eye approach to news of Mr. Trump’s daily, sometimes hourly, instances of perfidy and maladministration. Given the decline of local newspapers and the diffuse nature of today’s news sources, the problem of desensitization is difficult to overcome. This might not always be apparent to those of us living in the D.C. area, but I’ve lived elsewhere, and it is different out there.