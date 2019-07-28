Jeff Spieler is to be commended for collecting Rehoboth Beach, Del., litter to help cut down on plastics ending up in our oceans [“Combing the beach for plastic,” letters, July 24]. However, rather than dumping plastics and other litter in garbage bins, he should look for recycling bins at the beach or, failing to find any, take the plastic litter home for recycling in his home area. The litter he collects at the beach will otherwise end up in a landfill and remain non-biodegradable forever.

William H. Bartsch, Reston

Read more letters to the editor.