George F. Will said that the couple in the Colorado bakery case should have found another baker [“Loose lips sink a Supreme Court case,” op-ed, June 7]. In Mr. Will’s view, it “would not have been burdensome” for them to do so.

Would Mr. Will apply that logic to other matters of civil rights in business and public accommodations? African Americans denied service in a coffee shop can just go to another coffee shop. Disabled people denied access to a hotel can just go to another hotel. Women denied the opportunity to play a golf course can go to another course.

In Mr. Will’s view, it wouldn’t be burdensome for them to do so — not nearly as burdensome as for our society and our laws to assure that everyone is treated fairly and equally in public places. We are all to shut up and accept whatever discrimination business owners choose to dish out.

Robert Tiller, Silver Spring