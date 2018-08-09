A makeshift memorial at the intersection of M Street and New Hampshire Avenue in Washington, where cyclist Jeffrey Hammond Long was struck days earlier. He died later of his injuries. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Regarding Claudia Burke’s Aug. 5 Local Opinions essay, “I blocked a bike lane. So what?”:

I am a pedestrian, cyclist and driver. It is rare that I am able to make it through my five-mile bicycle commute without finding a bike lane blocked by cars and delivery vans. There usually is an open spot on the same block. Despite the District’s supposed commitment to Vision Zero, I have never seen anyone ticketed for this action, nor seen law enforcement approach these vehicles.

I am regularly screamed at, cursed at and harassed by drivers. I seriously wonder if I should stop bike commuting when I fear that a driver will maliciously and purposely hit me. My fear is not unfounded: My cycling colleague was cut off by a vehicle making an illegal turn. When he yelled at the driver, the driver chased him down and beat him up, breaking several bones and stopping his bike commuting for months. Anyone paying attention knows that drivers kill several cyclists a year in the District.

Ms. Burke’s attitude puts her personal convenience over traffic laws, courtesy and safety, demonstrating her lack of regard for the other 699,999 people who live and commute here every day. Her “me first” attitude of entitlement embodies a general lack of consideration and concern for our community and public space.

Until District law enforcement forces drivers to change their behavior, Ms. Burke’s self-centered attitude will rule the road. If you want to focus on the violators who are making the roads more dangerous, get Ms. Burke off the road.

Katherine Wolf, Washington