Students have enough on their plates and do not need the added burden of adjusting to a school outside of their neighborhood just to “equalize the socioeconomic strata.” In that regard, let’s keep the students in the neighborhoods where their parents/guardians have chosen to live and instead redistribute teachers.
Teachers — as well as coaches, counselors and administrators — serve the public and as such are a public resource. It is the responsibility of the school system to provide effective resources where needed. If a school is not meeting the standards deemed appropriate, then it is imperative that the school system shift resources, i.e., teachers or other education professionals with proven effectiveness, to address deficiencies. Let’s focus on bringing the best educational resources to the student and not vice versa.
Stephen Frank, Fulton, Md.