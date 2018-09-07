Regarding the Sept. 2 Politics & the Nation article “UNC hints that toppled Confederate ‘Silent Sam’ statue could be restored”:

I suggest that as a place of higher education, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill should resurrect “Silent Sam” and put it in a place of prominence — but this time with an inscription that details the true meaning and reason for the Confederate cause. For instance, “Here stands Silent Sam, a young man who gave his life to preserve slavery, racism and the destruction of the Union of this country. This young man took part in the attempt to undermine and destroy the most important concepts put forth in our Constitution, that all men are created equal and that there should be freedom and justice for all.” In fact, I suggest that rather than getting rid of Confederate statues and monuments, simply use them as opportunities to inform people about the true history behind the fight, about the horrors of slavery, and about the evil lifestyles these generals and warriors were defending.

Bettye Wages, Lanham