In his Oct. 21 op-ed, “Impeachment is the lesser evil,” Robert J. Samuelson said impeachment is the lesser evil because by “changing the result [of an election] you . . . put democracy at risk.” I disagree. Impeachment is the only way the country may rein in a rogue president. We have never successfully impeached and removed a president in more than 200 years. (Richard M. Nixon probably would have been impeached and removed had he not resigned.) Our problem as a country is that we impeach too infrequently. We probably should impeach a president every 50 to 75 years, whether needed or not, to keep the executive branch on its toes.