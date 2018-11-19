Regarding the Nov. 14 front-page article “Slow-motion massacre,” about the life and last moments of 14-year-old Steve Slaughter:

I had a strong emotional reaction to his murder, even though I hear or read of murders in the Washington area just about every day.

Reading about his parents’ efforts to help him realize his dream of being a college and later professional football player, his eighth-grade prom, and his friendships with the other boys with him on his last day, I felt as though he could have been a schoolmate of my own (now grown) son. I appreciated not only the original article but also the Nov. 15 follow-up, “Man accused in teen’s death rejects plea ” [Metro].

After reading about Steve, I, and probably other readers, feel invested in being kept informed and seeing those responsible receive justice.

Phyllis Anderson, Chevy Chase