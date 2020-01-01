I am glad Tom Toles is highlighting climate change, as in his Dec. 30 editorial cartoon. Every aspect of life on this planet will be harmed or destroyed given the changes we already see today: mass extinction, global temperature rise and flooding of our coasts and coastal islands. The future economy? What economy? All our day-to-day worries? These will pale in comparison to the devastation of climate change.

Politics is important: We need to vote out the climate-change deniers in favor of those who support a comprehensive and radical approach to saving what’s left of our planet. Keep up the focus, Mr. Toles, along with the whole of The Post.

Judy Thomas, Mechanicsville

