Regarding the Oct. 17 Metro article “Pr. George’s officer charged with rape”:

The opprobrium of having one of their own accused of victimizing an innocent woman is a devastating blow to the Prince George’s County Police Department and county leaders. Before I moved to the District, Hyattsville had been my home. I’ve seen firsthand the efforts of law enforcement to clean up many of the ailments in the community. Whether it was the FBI taking down the owners of Tick Tock Liquors and the county revoking the liquor license of this popular hangout for overindulgence or, more recent, the enactment of a county law holding landlords responsible for prostitution or human trafficking at their rental units.

The very thing that makes this community beautiful is also what makes it complex: It’s immigrant-rich. Immigrants, legal or undocumented, are often wary of coming forward to report crimes. There are many reasons for this, but that’s also why the brave woman who reported the alleged abuse is a profile in courage. I hope prosecutors will move swiftly to ensure justice is served and the community can be reassured that its safety and protection is the top priority of the Prince George’s police.

Simone Myrie, Washington