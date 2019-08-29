Regarding the Aug. 25 Metro article “Bowser continues call for free Circulator”:

Providing the Circulator for free makes no sense. Subsidizing transportation for low-income people is a good idea, but not this way. First, the Circulator doesn’t serve many of those targeted, and second, it doesn’t make sense to have the Circulator compete with the city bus system. It should all be one affordable system. A reliable, comprehensive system would get more cars off the street and serve commuters well.

Christine Matthews, Washington

I was disappointed to read that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is continuing via Twitter to ask the D.C. Council to appropriate $3.1 million to keep the Circulator bus free, long after the council rejected that proposal and passed a budget without it. This new push is particularly distasteful in light of the Aug. 22 Metro column from Theresa Vargas, “For displaced D.C. families, a transportation struggle.” One mother described a 90-minute one-way trip with her two boys ages 4 and 5, including two busy crossings and three buses. Another mother spends about $400 per month on Uber to get herself to work and her daughter to school.

Meanwhile, the Circulator serves mostly the wealthiest sections of the city where tourists choose to stay and visit. Only one of its routes touches upon a poorer neighborhood, per the Aug. 25 Metro article “Bowser continues call for free Circulator.”

Instead of sticking with her ill-conceived initiative, Ms. Bowser should listen to one of the city’s true heroines, Jamila Larson of the Homeless Children’s Playtime Project, and divert one or more of the Circulator buses to bring homeless children to the Metro stops nearest their hotels, thus simplifying their commute to school. And if Ms. Bowser doesn’t do so, the council should take the initiative. The council may be enjoying vacation, but the homeless children are back to school.

Marie Cohen, Washington

