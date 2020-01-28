How generous of Kellyanne Conway to take a momentary break from serving the president to caution Democrats on the folly of putting up their most seasoned, professional and popular candidate while forgoing the opportunity to choose from among others who, regardless of the limited appeal of their policies and life stories, might possess more “electricity” [“Electability is no match for electricity,” op-ed, Jan. 24]. Perhaps her fascination with electricity comes from ministering to a president who, in his policies and personal conduct, never lacks the ability to shock.

Alan Rems, Centreville

Kellyanne Conway’s op-ed regarding electricity vs. electability made some interesting points but omitted many aspects of President Trump’s electrical functioning that deserve mention. One of the characteristics of electricity is that many ways exist to alter its parameters. It can be stored in devices called capacitors and then discharged in an even more powerful state of charge when needed — for example, the number and intensity of tweets and alternative facts can be vastly increased when the danger of truth emerges. Speaking of truth, a different electrical device called a resistor can be deployed to ensure that reduced or no voltage flows from its source — a useful tactic when resisting or ignoring subpoenas and providing heavily redacted materials.

The power of electricity can also be ramped up through devices called transformers, as in taking the fears that many people might have about society and culture changing too fast and exploiting them by amplifying those fears through lies and exaggerations as in invasions, caravans, CrowdStrike and windmills causing cancer. Lastly, diodes are useful devices for allowing electricity to flow only in one direction as in exerting force over others through unilateral threats and bullying.

Ms. Conway made an interesting metaphorical case regarding Mr. Trump’s reelection, but the polls suggest a major blackout or brownout not only for him but also for many of his followers.

David I. Sommers, Kensington