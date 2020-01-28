Alan Rems, Centreville

Kellyanne Conway’s op-ed regarding electricity vs. electability made some interesting points but omitted many aspects of President Trump’s electrical functioning that deserve mention. One of the characteristics of electricity is that many ways exist to alter its parameters. It can be stored in devices called capacitors and then discharged in an even more powerful state of charge when needed — for example, the number and intensity of tweets and alternative facts can be vastly increased when the danger of truth emerges. Speaking of truth, a different electrical device called a resistor can be deployed to ensure that reduced or no voltage flows from its source — a useful tactic when resisting or ignoring subpoenas and providing heavily redacted materials.

The power of electricity can also be ramped up through devices called transformers, as in taking the fears that many people might have about society and culture changing too fast and exploiting them by amplifying those fears through lies and exaggerations as in invasions, caravans, CrowdStrike and windmills causing cancer. Lastly, diodes are useful devices for allowing electricity to flow only in one direction as in exerting force over others through unilateral threats and bullying.

Ms. Conway made an interesting metaphorical case regarding Mr. Trump’s reelection, but the polls suggest a major blackout or brownout not only for him but also for many of his followers.