Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) signed a bill that loosened the state’s strict voting rules. An acolyte of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in the state House sponsored the bill, which Kentucky’s heavily Republican legislature approved. True, it was not an ideal voting-reform bill. Democrats agreed to give state election officials more power to purge voter rolls, and in other states Republicans have used aggressive voter-roll editing to limit voting. In return, Democrats got voting reforms that will not erase Kentucky’s distinction for imposing unusually severe restrictions. Voters will still need an excuse to request an absentee ballot. The state will offer only three days of early voting.

But at least there will be early voting, including on the weekend, a change from previous law that will make it easier for shift workers to cast ballots. The state will maintain an online portal allowing people to request absentee ballots, as well as the drop boxes that mail-in voters used during the pandemic. Election officials will establish voting centers where Kentuckians will be able to cast ballots regardless of voting precinct. On balance, the bill represents progress, and Republicans and Democrats alike deserve credit for shaking hands on a compromise bill. In a more reasonable time, one could imagine a grand bargain in Congress that would ensure a baseline level of voter access in federal elections while embracing the least offensive Republican ideas to prevent fraud, such as limiting ballot “harvesting.”

Unfortunately, Kentucky’s example does not offer much reason for hope outside of Frankfort. As Kentucky historian Berry Craig argues, Kentucky Republicans zigged toward voter access while Republicans elsewhere zag toward voter suppression because the state GOP stands to gain from enhanced turnout. In many states, Republicans face a tension: What suppresses voting among urban poor and minority communities, which tend Democratic, may also diminish turnout among economically depressed rural voters, who trend Republican. In a state such as Georgia, which saw high numbers of Democrats using absentee ballots in the 2020 election, the trade-off may yield partisan advantage. In Kentucky, which is relatively White and rural, it would not. Just look at last year’s election results: Kentucky Republicans swept up under emergency coronavirus election rules that made it easier for people to cast ballots. These results suggest that Democrats may have more to fear than Republicans from boosting turnout.

In fact, Kentucky’s experience underscores that the broader GOP campaigns to discredit the nation’s voting procedures and to erect new barriers against phantom election fraud are as partisan and cynical as they appear to be. Corporate America is joining the fight against GOP voting “reform” bills still working their way through state legislatures, giving new hope to those seeking to prevent casting ballots from becoming needlessly harder. But stopping things from getting worse is not enough. Congressional Democrats are right to seek uniform ballot-access standards for all federal elections.