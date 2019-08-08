The Aug. 3 news article “Nominee held up over border wall contracts” reported that Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) criticized the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for not disclosing information contained in bids for construction of the border wall. Mr. Cramer was quoted as saying the agency claims “secrecy without [citing] statute.”

Perhaps Mr. Cramer’s colleagues should apprise him of the provisions of the Competition in Contracting Act and the Procurement Integrity Act and implementing parts of the Federal Acquisition Regulation that are designed to preserve the integrity of the federal procurement process and protect it from political influence.

Warren M. Rose, Alexandria

