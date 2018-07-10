The Prince George’s County school board should not be surprised at Chief Executive Kevin M. Maxwell’s manipulation of his departure to force the county to give him a hefty severance payment [“Exit of schools chief drags on,” Metro, July 6]. After all, five years ago, he broke his contract with Anne Arundel County Public Schools before it ended, for which he was required to pay a fine. It was presumed that Prince George’s County paid the penalty to hire him. It should be no surprise that he would hold Prince George’s hostage to further payment to rid it of him.

If it were me, I would tell him that he has already received a $50,000 severance package.

Anita Heygster, Pasadena