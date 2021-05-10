But united to what end, and based on what principle? There is no more important issue than whether Republicans will accept the results of a legitimate election, either the one that occurred in 2020 or those to come. With anti-voting bills passing in state after state, the GOP’s anti-democratic turn appears to be accelerating. Last year’s election crisis may have been only a taste of what is to come. Republicans are now primed to pressure local officials, election functionaries, county canvassers, state and federal lawmakers, and others to overturn free and fair results based on fantasy fraud allegations. With the transformation of the GOP, those lawmakers, officials and functionaries who did their jobs forthrightly in 2020 may be replaced by 2024 with Republicans committed to the stolen election myth.