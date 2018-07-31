Anne Applebaum’s July 29 Sunday Opinion column, “Butina is just the tip of the iceberg,” aptly summarized Russian meddling’s effects on international relations. But Ms. Applebaum hit it out of the park. She wrote, “Instead, it’s a kleptocratic coup d’état: The modern Kremlin project seeks to undermine Western democracies, break up the [European Union] and NATO, and put corrupt relationships rather than the rule of law at the center of international commerce.”

I think we should focus attention on the noun “kleptocracy.” Corruption is a problem for any government or economy. The friction points between government and economy are worn raw by corruption, whether it be sports-venue tickets or offshore drilling rights.

Victor Ciuccio, Bethesda