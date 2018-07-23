Jared Kushner, an assistant and senior adviser to President Trump, attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House on July 18. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and David Friedman are playing a cruel game of misdirection when they put the onus solely on Hamas for the difficulties faced by Palestinians.

Mr. Kushner and Mr. Friedman have personally funded illegal settlement activity. They offer economic advancement for Palestinians but say nothing of political freedom from Israeli occupation.

The writers noted in their July 20 Friday Opinion essay, “Hamas is the Palestinians’ enemy,” that Palestinians in Gaza have received international aid, but nowhere did they acknowledge that 70 percent of the Palestinians are refugees whose families were forced out of homes and lands just across the Gaza boundary. The three writers are doing nothing to uphold Palestinians’ right of return but obscure it and reduce those Palestinians killed demonstrating for it to rioters.

They laid blame solely on Hamas in a week when Israel passed discriminatory anti-Palestinian legislation denounced by numerous human rights leaders. These aren’t diplomats to cheer; they are ideologues advancing White House policies that, from the United States to the Middle East, are pushing discrimination over equal rights and freedom.

Michael Brown, Asheville, N.C.