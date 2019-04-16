Regarding the April 15 news article “Trump peace plan for Mideast is likely to stop short of Palestinian statehood”:

Two years ago, President Trump told the world that Jared Kushner, who had never held a job as a politician or diplomat before joining the Trump administration, would somehow produce a formula that would solve the violence and tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, which have existed since Israel became a country in 1948. Mr. Kushner’s brilliant idea is to have a peace plan that would not create a sovereign country for the Palestinian people recognized by the United States.

Only a political novice would believe this plan has any legitimate chance of being approved by Palestinian leaders. If Israel does not surrender most, if not all, of the disputed land in the West Bank, and if the United States does not officially recognize an independent Palestinian state, then Mr. Kushner and the other government officials who worked on this proposal have wasted a lot of time and taxpayer dolars on this fruitless endeavor.

Bram Hurvitz, Pittsfield, Mass.