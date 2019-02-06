Regarding Petula Dvorak’s Feb. 1 Metro column, “A woman just derailed the Equal Rights Amendment”:

Victoria Cobb and Margaret Ransone’s use of their influence to shape the Virginia legislature’s treatment of the Equal Rights Amendment is a classic example of undemocratic behavior. Their efforts to prevent ratification appear to have been based on their own private circumstances and opinions. They seemingly found satisfaction in assuming they know what is best for others sans equal representation and healthy debate. I find no evidence of inclusion or of an inquiry into what would be the best decision for the largest number, i.e., the public interest. When there is no commitment to the public interest, all Americans are cheated of the best that we can be as a nation. Ms. Cobb and Ms. Ransone missed an opportunity to seek the greater good by inappropriately imposing their own paradigm. This is an irresponsible use of power and influence.

Marcella Ridlen Ray, Fairfax