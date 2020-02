The Feb. 1 news article “Trump administration reverses Obama land mine restrictions” mentioned the 2019 Landmine Monitor report, to which my organization — Humanity & Inclusion, a co-awardee of the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize for its role in creating the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, which eventually resulted in the Ottawa Landmine Treaty — contributes data. The article omitted a significant fact from the report that may be of interest to readers: Of the 71 percent of casualties from land mines who are civilians, more than half are children.