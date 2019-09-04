It was interesting to read in the Aug. 31 The World article “In Poland, a WWII issue that remains unresolved,” that Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) are leading a “bipartisan group of 88 senators” entreating Poland to resolve the issue of land taken from Jews and non-Jews by the Nazis and Communists. I wonder if this same group is urging our own government to look into the restitution of land stolen from African Americans, a story covered by many media sources, including A.T. McWilliams’s Aug. 29 op-ed, “My ancestors’ case for reparations.” These two pieces should be placed side by side for context.

Marijane Monck, Columbia

The article on restitution for properties confiscated by the Nazis failed to mention that many Jewish-owned properties were identified to the Nazis and occupied by Poles. Holocaust survivors returning to Poland after the war to reclaim their homes were threatened or killed. In a “roots” trip to Poland with my brother to visit the homes of our parents who survived Auschwitz and Dachau, locals shunned us for fear we were there to reclaim our family’s homes. We are not interested in reclaiming their property; we would like acknowledgment of the anti-Semitism that continues in Poland.

