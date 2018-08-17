Matthew Losak is executive director of the Montgomery County Renters Alliance.

In Maryland, tenants can be evicted from their homes with 60 days’ notice if the landlord does not issue a lease renewal. Tenants have no legal recourse unless the Maryland General Assembly changes the law in 2019 to prohibit landlords from evicting them without just cause.

Each year — for month-to-month renters, it’s each month — tenants face the possibility of losing their homes. Increasingly, renters have become long-term residents who are vested in their surrounding social, economic and political communities. Forcing tenants and families to move means pulling children from schools, distancing senior citizens from convenient medical services and dislocating familiar neighborhoods. The prospect of losing one’s home can be a family crisis, not just a matter of moving.

The social and economic costs of community disruption go well beyond the occasional tragedy of forced eviction. About 35 percent of Montgomery County residents now live in rental housing, up from 24 percent in 2007.

Montgomery County’s legislative delegation recently began a study of just-cause eviction protections. Led by Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D), the study will be the first comprehensive look into how Maryland renters can be protected from arbitrary lease termination.

Unfortunately, the study is expected to draw swift and feverish resistance from landlords and their allies. They maintain that just-cause eviction laws will prevent eviction of rent scofflaws, criminals and other habitually disruptive tenants. But this ignores lease-defined guarantees that specify otherwise: Just-cause laws oblige a landlord only to state explicitly why a tenant is not being offered a lease extension.

Just cause also does not prevent a landlord from evicting for reasonable business interests — such as major renovations, taking an apartment off the market or, for smaller landlords, replacing a tenant with an aging parent or relative. Just cause does require a substantial, stated justification by the landlord if a lease renewal is denied. After all, if an individual or family is to lose their home, it should be for good reason.

Owners and landlords also claim just cause will make getting rid of “problem tenants” more difficult. But a landlord’s right to evict a tenant for any reasonable breach of lease — including violating community rules — already exists. The real, unspoken reason is that most nonrenewal evictions happen because tenants complain to landlords for failing to provide promised or required services or maintenance, or because the landlord can’t ensure a climate of quiet residential enjoyment for which the tenant pays. The “problem tenant” is usually a tenant pursuing his or her rights.

Landlords maintain that mandating written reasons for lease nonrenewal will flood our already burdened court system with litigation. Though some cases will end up in court, many will not. In areas where just-cause protection has long existed, including the District, housing courts are no more burdened than anywhere else.

An old-fashioned notion considers tenants to be living in a rural shire under the paternal protection of a landlord. Though some landlords still view the arrangement as an owner graciously granting a tenant permission to occupy the landlord’s property, the modern story is quite different. Tenants contract for a publicly advertised service available to anyone who can pay for it; landlords are service providers who profit from the arrangement. And, in Montgomery County, hundreds of large, multifamily high-rise buildings constitute a multibillion-dollar corporate industry with responsibilities to its customer base.

Landlords argue against just-cause eviction laws with a convenient paradox. On the one hand, landlords claim they have no interest in evicting anyone, that collecting rent in perpetuity is good for everyone. On the other hand, tenants protected by just-cause guidelines may live in their apartments indefinitely, even their whole lives, a “life estate.” A homeowner who pays the mortgage regularly has a right to stay in his or her home indefinitely; why shouldn’t a renter?

The multifamily-rental industry receives billions in public subsidies for transportation, infrastructure and economic development, as well as tax breaks and other incentives that increase the overall value and profitability of their holdings. For these benefits, the housing industry owes the public responsibility and accountability for the quality, affordability and stability of rental housing communities they build and own. Drug companies, airlines and toy companies are legally obligated to guarantee the safety and effectiveness of the products and services they provide. Why not the rental housing industry?

Isn’t it time for landlords to start being accountable with just-cause eviction guarantees when the stakes are the lives and welfare of the people they purport to serve?