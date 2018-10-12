The Post’s Oct. 11 endorsement of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was infuriating. To say Mr. Hogan “changed his tune” on mass transit and use his record on public transportation as a positive — and not mention that he killed Baltimore’s Red Line — betrays either ignorance about the extent to which that appalling decision set Baltimore back decades or a total disregard for the impact that the governor’s actions have on Baltimore, the state’s economic and cultural engine.

The Red Line was the best chance Baltimore had to create a functional public transit system. With $900 million in federal funds committed (which Mr. Hogan handed back) and years of planning and study under two previous governors (a Democrat and a Republican), Mr. Hogan dismissed it and redistributed $1.9 billion to highway projects around the state, presented in a plan in which Baltimore was missing from the map. The governor has been a disaster for Baltimore.

Evan Serpick, Baltimore

The endorsement of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for reelection said that “his comportment in office has been civil and businesslike.” Unfortunately, that is simply not the truth. I learned from The Post’s reporting that, in what should have been a normal policy dispute, Mr. Hogan called the people on the other side of the issue “thugs.” These are Marylanders, his own constituents! And just this month Mr. Hogan began mocking his opponent’s verbal tics.

Marylanders deserve better. I’m voting for the Democrats. All of them.

Jim Lieberman, Silver Spring