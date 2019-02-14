I grew up in Frederick. I know how important parkland is for preserving open spaces and for preserving our nation’s history. I disagree with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) land-swap deal, exchanging South Mountain State Battlefield for Oxon Cove Park, because it would be a net loss for Marylanders [“Looming fight on an old battlefield,” Metro, Feb. 7].

South Mountain State Battlefield holds state protection, serving residents of Washington and Frederick counties. Oxon Cove is a national park serving the people of Prince George’s County and the District’s Ward 8, preserving some of the last remaining green space in the region, otherwise surrounded by heavily urbanized and developed areas.

Mr. Hogan still wants to acquire this land. While he signaled that a stadium deal is off the table, he did not discount other development options [“Hogan has halted plan to use site for stadium,” Sports, Feb. 13].

Without Oxon Cove, the community will lose valuable outdoor space for recreation, such as fishing and biking. Existing educational opportunities for schoolchildren to learn about nature, farm life and our nation’s history will disappear. This is not acceptable.

Protected parkland, unlike private development, is designated for everyone. Keep Oxon Cove a national park. Maryland will be better off.

Katie Morgan, Washington