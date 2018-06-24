The charges in Mike Tidwell’s June 10 Local Opinions essay, “Hogan’s policies may make flooding worse,” fly in the face of compelling evidence of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) strong record of environmental stewardship.

Mr. Hogan has enacted and supported bipartisan climate laws such as the Commission on Climate Change Act, the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act, the Fracking Ban Act, the Clean Cars Act, the Energy Innovation Act, the Pollinator-Friendly Solar Siting Act, the Maryland Healthy Soils Program Act, the U.S. Climate Alliance Act, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Act, the Sea Level Rise Inundation and Coastal Flooding Act, and the Offshore Drilling Liability Act.

The Hogan administration launched nationally acclaimed programs to accelerate restoration of streams and wetlands, including robust funding for infrastructure projects to manage storm water and prevent sewer overflows.

To advance the fight for cleaner air, the Hogan administration adopted anti-smog regulations stronger than those proposed by the previous administration and a greenhouse-gas-reduction plan bolder than the Paris climate accord. Mr. Hogan banned fracking and made an unprecedented $4 billion investment in Chesapeake Bay restoration.

Results matter. The Chesapeake Bay is the cleanest it has been in 33 years. Maryland is cutting greenhouse-gas emissions, investing more than ever in nature-based green infrastructure and providing new tools and resources to communities threatened by sea-level rise, storm surge, flash floods and high energy costs.

Maryland’s progress is rooted in science. Mr. Hogan deserves to be hailed as a true steward of our environment.

Ben Grumbles, Baltimore

The writer is secretary of the

Maryland Department of the Environment.