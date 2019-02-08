Burkittsville near South Mountain on Feb. 4, where part of the state battlefield is being offered as a land swap with the federal government for a future Washington Redskins stadium. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Feb. 7 Metro article “Looming fight on an old battlefield”:

Before Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) gets too far in his effort to acquire control of federal land at Oxon Cove to build a stadium for the Washington football team, someone should make sure he knows what happened when Richmond made a deal with team owner Daniel Snyder to attract his feckless horde. The city paid to build a training facility the team uses for three weeks each summer — and the city has to pay Mr. Snyder to bring them here.

Mr. Hogan should ponder that track record before he tries to trade state lands at Burkittsville to a federal agency that will only run them into the ground the next time the government is shut down. In any deal with Mr. Snyder, Mr. Snyder is the only winner.

Harry Meem, Richmond