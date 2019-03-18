Demonstrators hold signs on the steps of the Maryland State House as people gather to rally for a $15 minimum wage on March 13 in Annapolis. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Regarding the March 15 Metro article “Md.’s $15 wage bill has votes to survive a veto”:

Raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour has been in discussion approaching a decade. The delays have pushed the implementation of this modest proposal further and further down the line. Now, the full implementation here has been set back to between 2025 and 2028. And our governor and others still want to delay, delay, delay. By the time this thing gets passed, $15 an hour won’t be worth a thing. It isn’t much now.

I refuse to believe that amount would harm an employer. It is the price of doing business. Employees have a right to a true living wage, and anything less than the $15 mark now is morally indefensible.

The governor and those who still can’t warm to this idea should all volunteer to take a month to live on that wage and see how they then feel about it. It is long past time for Annapolis to do the right thing.

Thomas A. O'Donnell, Baltimore