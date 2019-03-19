Regarding John Kelly’s March 14 Metro column, “Hogan says the Beltway needs more lanes but won’t get any wider. Really?”:

All Maryland residents should know about the rush by the Maryland Department of Transportation to sign a $9 billion to $11 billion, 50-year contract to expand Interstate 495 for privatized toll lanes, similar to the ones in Northern Virginia where tolls can top $40.

MDOT’s “recommended screened alternatives” all involve toll lanes. The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission recommended objectives and metrics for considering the alternatives proposed previously but was ignored by MDOT.

Although MDOT received an overwhelming number of public comments that oppose widening I-495 and Interstate 270, it dropped the relevant options from its “screened alternatives.” Its decision ignores the public and threatens homes, communities, schools and the environment.

John Holden, Silver Spring

I read John Kelly’s column on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) intention to add lanes to the Capital Beltway, possibly destroying — just in our South Four Corners area — a hospital, a senior center, a school and much more “so rich people can get to work faster.” And this does not even include the impact on Sligo Creek.

Mr. Kelly was right that this is a 20th-century solution. Why isn’t the governor looking at 21st-century solutions? Why doesn’t he support more and better public transportation options? Why isn’t he listening to local communities or working with county governments?

Mary Beaudoin, Silver Spring