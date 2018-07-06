Seriously, has Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) changed his name? Apparently so, at least according to The Post. In nearly every reference to the governor, The Post’s writers insist on referencing him with a new first name of “popular,” as in the popular Maryland governor. The June 21 Metro article “New coalition aims to drive progressive breakthrough” said, “Either candidate would face an uphill battle this fall against popular incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R).” This happens over and over and over.

Well, he’s not popular with me. Drop the adjective and just use his name.

Lisa Kenigsberg, Potomac