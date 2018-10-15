The Oct. 13 letters referencing the imminent threat of climate change, “A tipping point in opinion?,” were responding to the Oct. 8 front-page article “Climate change warning is dire,” which reported on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent report. One of the most ignored and egregious examples of what not to do is right in our backyard. I refer to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) plans for increasing vehicular traffic capacity on Interstates 495 and 270 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Indeed, the Oct. 11 endorsement of Mr. Hogan, “For Maryland governor,” mentioned the $9 billion earmarked for the project as progress. Where is the planning to take cars off the roads and provide alternative transit modes?

Hard choices must be made and they must be made now. Allowing tens of thousands more cars onto the roads instead of looking at the wall into which we’re all going to crash and doing what must be done to try to avoid the inevitable is thoughtlessly shortsighted.

Howard Kaplan, Chevy Chase