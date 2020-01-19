Are tax-burdened retirees moving? Maryland has one of the highest per capita incomes and the highest percentage of millionaires. If retirees move anywhere, they are probably doing it for climate or lifestyle, not for taxes. Maryland already exempts part of Social Security benefits and pensions.

The proposal would reduce taxes for all retirees, including the great majority who cannot or would not move, and it would not prevent those with nontax motivations from moving anyway. The retention of taxes of would-be movers cannot be greater than the across-the-board tax losses.

It is patently unfair to younger generations. The Post’s editorials already advocate reductions in “unaffordable” future government pensions and Social Security. Mr. Hogan’s plan could make future state and local pensions even less sustainable.

Maryland is wealthy and has high average educational attainment because of its support for education. Mr. Hogan is proposing this huge tax reduction for the elderly at the same time he is saying Maryland cannot afford the Kirwan Commission’s proposals to close the learning gap of minorities and the poor.