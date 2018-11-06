Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, participates in an interview during The Washington Post Live: The State of Small Business event. (Kristoffer Tripplaar/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the Nov. 2 news article “Kudlow pans idea of minimum wage”:

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is entitled to his opinion. He is not entitled, however, to speak on behalf of small-business owners when saying that the federal minimum wage is a terrible idea.

Small-business owners such as myself want our employees to earn a living wage, which is more than $7.25 per hour in every corner of the country. We want our staffs to be taken care of because we work side by side with them and we know the value they generate in our businesses. We also know that the wages our workers earn circulate throughout the economy, keeping our communities and our businesses thriving.

But Mr. Kudlow does not seem to know or understand any of this. Or, more specifically, he knows it but hopes to pull the wool over our eyes on behalf of the 1 percent.

He is just another ultrarich agent of the Trump administration whose interests couldn’t be further from family-owned shops on Main Street. No doubt he would eliminate any minimum wage at all if given the chance.

Those of us investing in our employees and, by extension, our communities have had enough. A federal minimum wage is the best solution to reducing poverty, and Mr. Kudlow knows it.

Michael Sirianni, Lancaster, Pa.