Jimmy Fallon talks to reporters as he arrives on the red carpet for the 17th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Aug. 31 front-page article “In Hollywood, politics pushes its way into the ratings game”:

I watched “The Tonight Show” most of my life to enjoy a laugh before bed. When I was in junior high school in the 1970s, my mother would give me a bedtime snack and we would watch Johnny Carson’s monologue, which mostly centered upon life’s daily foibles and not politics. Later, as my local station was an NBC affiliate, I watched Jay Leno after the local news and weather. I kept watching the show as Jimmy Fallon fawned over then-President Barack Obama, but no more. I switched to 60-year-old reruns of “Perry Mason” after President Trump’s election because Mr. Fallon’s “jokes” became nothing more than something mean or vicious about Mr. Trump. That is simply not funny.

For years, Carson’s jokes were talked about the next day, but it’s rare to hear any of Mr. Fallon’s anti-Trump “jokes” repeated by a friend. They’re never worth repeating because they’re not funny. I really miss the days of the benign, evenhanded and truly funny humor of Carson.

David Robinson, Oxford, Miss.