Concerns about security in Washington on Jan. 20 and the days leading up to it were laid bare in a letter from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) calling on federal agencies to drastically ramp up security. In a letter addressed to acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf — who on Monday announced his resignation — Ms. Bowser pointed out the obvious, which sadly may need highlighting: that this year’s inauguration “will require a very different approach than previous inaugurations, given the chaos, injury and death experienced at the United States Capitol during the insurrection.” She asked for an extension of the National Special Security Event (NSSE) period overseen by the Secret Service — which manages inaugural security — from three days to 14 days, daily intelligence briefings from the FBI and, most controversial, that the Interior Department cancel all public gathering permits that have been submitted for federal property between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24. Within a day of her voicing her worries, announcement was made that the 6,000 National Guardsmen already in the nation’s capital would be augmented by this weekend with an additional 10,000 troops.

That seems like a prudent move because, judging by online chatter and fliers, some Trump supporters seem intent on making sure the assault on the Capitol was not a one-off. There are plans for widespread protests across the country on Jan. 17, the Sunday before the inauguration, culminating in a “Million Militia March” on Jan. 20 when Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris take the oath of office. This would be a good time for Republicans who allowed baseless questions about election fraud to fester to make clear they were wrong and to state unequivocally that there is no question who was rightfully elected the country’s 46th president.

Just as it was important for Congress to return to the Capitol on Wednesday night to continue its work certifying the November election, so is it important that nothing be allowed to impede Mr. Biden from taking the oath of office at noon on Jan. 20 on the steps of the Capitol. Pandemic restrictions have already curtailed public events, and we hope Washington area residents heed the advice to stay home and enjoy the inauguration virtually. We also hope — no, we urge — that this country’s leadership recognize the very real threat that is posed by white domestic terrorism and marshal the resolve and resources to control and eliminate it.

