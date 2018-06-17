Friends and family of Bijan Ghaisar gather in Washington in January. Ghaisar died after being shot nine times by U.S. Park Police last November after a a chase on the George Washington Parkway. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Law enforcement, including the FBI and the U.S. Park Police, often say they need the public’s cooperation, support and trust. Well, they are striking out with this retired Air Force and law enforcement officer. The way they have handled and are handling the fatal shooting of Bijan Ghaisar is unconscionable. He was killed seven months ago. In an attempt to get answers for the family, Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) contacted the FBI twice. He basically was told to butt out.

The FBI has shown a disregard for timely justice and transparency, and it should not look to me for cooperation, support or trust.

John K. Bergen, Alexandria