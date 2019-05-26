From left, national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in the Oval Office of the White House on April 26. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Regarding the May 22 front-page article “On Iran, tensions rise and divide”:

I sincerely hope our elected officials will find a way to prevent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton from turning the Persian Gulf into the Gulf of Tonkin. Those who ignore history are condemned to repeat it, but those of us who remember that manufactured incident know what it led to, and we know how badly that consequence ended for all the parties involved.

Conrad Rosenberg, Silver Spring