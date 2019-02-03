Virginia lawmakers stand during the playing of the national anthem on the opening day of the Virginia General Assembly 2019 session, in the House chambers at the Capitol in Richmond on Jan. 9. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Jan. 25 Metro article “Va. legislators scramble on tax policy”:

If Virginia does not decouple state tax-deduction policies from federal rules, state taxpayers who get a break from Washington will lose the savings to Richmond. If changes are not made for tax year 2018, the state will realize a windfall of $1.2 billion in revenue.

The heart of the problem is that if a taxpayer uses a standard deduction on his federal return to take advantage of the higher federal deduction, the taxpayer must then use a standard deduction on his Virginia return. However, Virginia’s “standard deduction is puny” and hasn’t been changed since the 1980s. Virginia taxes may increase by 200 to 300 percent this year because of the federal tax change. Many states have already made this decouple change. Why hasn’t Virginia?

It is irresponsible that the legislature waited until now to work on this issue, which impacts nearly every Virginia residence. These changes were going to be difficult, and an emergency legislative session should have been held in November 2018, if not earlier. Now state taxpayers are in crisis mode.

Ronald J. Later, Woodbridge