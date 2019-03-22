The March 19 front-page article “Meeting to build rapport led to tears” brought me to tears. I was grateful for and encouraged by the efforts of some of our lawmakers to get to know one another. How can you work together as a cohesive team if you don’t know and understand one another?

In these gatherings, perhaps they can figure out that the phrase “allegiance to a foreign country” does not mean less of an allegiance to one’s country — consider the enthusiasm Irish Americans have for Ireland, Italian Americans for Italy, etc.

Our elected officials’ public words matter. I hope these will bring more harmony to our governing bodies and bring about more humane legislation for all of us.

Esther Siegel, Takoma Park