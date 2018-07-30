I just read the July 28 Metro article “Delegate resigns, giving others ‘their turn at bat’.” It’s fine that Virginia Del. Greg Habeeb (R-Salem) wants to step down from his duties as state legislator to pursue other interests and to give others a chance to serve, but why not just decline to run for reelection and serve out the term? Who will have to pay for the special election that will be required to fill his seat? Why, Virginia taxpayers, of course! I can only hope the special election is timed for this November’s regular election so that no extra expenditure is required.

But this goes to a larger point. Over the past several years, we have seen several members of Congress, including then-House Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio), resign just because they didn’t feel like fulfilling the obligation they accepted from voters by virtue of their election, and taxpayers ended up paying the cost for special elections. This is especially rich when the person saddling taxpayers with this unnecessary bill is a so-called fiscal conservative. Unless they are resigning for reasons of personal or family illness or because they have been elected or appointed to another office, the resigning officeholders themselves should foot the bill for these special elections. If they didn’t want to commit to a two-, four- or six-year term, then they shouldn’t have run for office in the first place.

Bob Dardano, Washington