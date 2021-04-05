“There’s this mythical idea that you can teach kids not to want to handle a gun. . . . You can’t train or educate curiosity out of a little kid, and teenagers are impulsive, and they act without any thought to the future,” said Denise Dowd, a physician and researcher who has treated more than 500 pediatric gunshot victims. “You have to separate the guns from the kids: the thing that does harm from the thing that’s harmed.”

Tyler’s is one of the stories in John Woodrow Cox’s “Children Under Fire: An American Crisis,” a searing new book that examines gun suicide, school security, campus lockdowns and other gun-related issues through anguishing accounts of dead and damaged children. Mr. Cox, a Post reporter, describes “a public health crisis that’s both dramatically underestimated and widely ignored,” writing about the gunfire that over the past 10 years has claimed the lives of 30,000 children and teenagers, overtaking cancer as the second-leading cause of death among young people.

AD

AD

The book should force change. That begins with educating gun owners on the importance of safely storing their weapons. If adults ignore these warnings, the criminal justice system should hold them accountable when children use their guns to harm themselves or others. A Rand Corp. review of gun policies found that this approach has the most evidence backing it up. The strongest version of the policy enables prosecutors to criminally charge adults who negligently store weapons where children can access them. Twenty-nine states and the District have adopted gun access prevention legislation in some form. But most of those states either fail to enforce the laws or adopted policies that were too weak in the first place. For example, some states’ policies only cover handguns. Children’s lives depend on state lawmakers toughening their laws and on prosecutors enforcing them.

“If the only change we had made to America’s gun culture over the past two decades was to prevent children from obtaining firearms,” Mr. Cox writes, “well more than half the school shootings since Columbine would not have happened; the hundreds of kids who accidentally shot themselves or each other every year would not have died or been maimed or suffered through the guilt of their mistake; and almost ten thousand children who, for at least a moment, felt an overwhelming urge to harm themselves, might still be alive, including a boy from South Carolina named Tyler.”

Read more:

AD