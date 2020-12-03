I had the good fortune to work with Mr. Days when he was a member of the Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Board (now Access Board) representing the Justice Department during the Carter administration. I was general counsel of the board in those days. Mr. Days was instrumental in the board’s early leadership role in securing and ensuring access to federal and federally funded buildings for people with disabilities. I later was helped by Mr. Days while in private practice as I had a case involving a prestigious university and a disabled student. Mr. Days was a legal scholar, pragmatist and true advocate.
Charles Goldman, Silver Spring