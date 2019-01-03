DANIEL A. MCCARTNEY, a deputy sheriff in Washington state’s Pierce County, was shot as he responded to a burglary in progress on the night of Jan. 7, 2018. The 34-year-old died hours later, leaving a wife and three sons. He was the first police officer fatally shot in the line of duty last year. Sadly, 52 others would follow. Their deaths are a reminder of the debt owed to those who do dangerous police work.

That firearms last year supplanted traffic accidents as the leading cause of officer deaths should serve as another kind of reminder: of lax gun laws that endanger not only the public but also those sworn to protect us.

Preliminary data released by the nonprofit National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund showed that 145 federal, state and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty last year, a 12 percent increase over the 129 officers who died in 2017. The 53 officers who were shot and killed in 2018 represents a 15 percent increase over the 46 officers killed in 2017 and reverses what had been the steady trend of recent decades in which police officers were more likely to die in a car crash than from gunfire. Fifty deaths in 2018 were traffic-related.

Of the firearms-related deaths last year, 14 occurred while officers were attempting to place an individual under arrest, as happened on Feb. 5 when Deputy Sheriff Micah Lee Flick, 34 and father of 7-year-old twins, tried to arrest a suspected car thief in Colorado Springs. Eight officers were killed while conducting investigative activity, such as when Terre Haute Police Officer Robert Shawn Pitts, 45-year-old father of three children, was killed May 4 during a homicide investigation. Six officers were killed handling domestic-violence situations, as occurred on Feb. 21 when Prince George’s County police Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin, 51 and father of four children, was shot as he helped a woman who was being confronted by her estranged husband. (The police department posthumously promoted him to sergeant.)

No doubt these officers, and the others who were killed and died in car crashes or from job-related illnesses, recognized — and accepted — the risks of their profession. “We must never take the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers for granted, and we must remember the families of the fallen,” said Craig W. Floyd, the chief executive of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. We agree. Congress also would honor the loss of these brave men and women by enacting laws that would help police keep guns out of the hands of the wrong people.